TOWN OF JACKSON — Bieri’s Cheese & Deli is no stranger to cheese lovers in Jackson. The cheese and deli shop has proudly served the area for decades.
You can shop for your favorite cheeses because Bieri’s has more than 150 varieties of the most diverse and delicious selections of cheeses, and if you’re hungry, you can enjoy one of their flavorful specialty sandwiches on the menu or try one of the classic favorites.
Bieri’s Cheese & Deli has a long, rich history that began over 70 years ago.
“It started in 1948, when John and Freida Bieri came over from Switzerland. Their son came home from the war and helped his parents start the store. The cheese factory was a mile west of the store,” said the current owner Annette Du Bois.
The store remains at 3271 Highway P, the same location since 1948 but the factory is gone.
“I started in 1984. Our neighbor was Frieda’s grandson who asked me to come on for the Christmas season and here I am 37-and-a-half years later,” Du Bois said.
Du Bois purchased the store in 1995.
“When I got the job it just clicked right away and I loved the challenge of so much to do everyday,” said Du Bois. “I’m waiting on customers. I’ve seen the little ones grow up and become parents. The history with our customers is unique.”
The market specializes in a wide variety of cheese. The most popular cheeses are baby Swiss, brick, 4-year aged cheddar, 11year aged cheddar and hot pepper cheese.
The most unique cheeses at Bieri’s Cheese & Deli are the Hickory Nut Muenster and Carolina Reaper. “Carolina Reaper is so hot it’s ridiculous but still popular, some guys eat it like a candy bar,” said Du Bois. “They use it to make grilled cheese sandwiches and mac and cheese.”
Not to forget your pet, Du Bois created K9 ice cream you can purchase at Bieri’s. It’s a combination of yogurt, honey, peanut butter and bananas. It’s a natural healthy alternative frozen treat for your dog.
It’s all done the old fashion way.
They have big blocks of cheese and sliced to order. Except for a few imported cheeses like havarti, fontina, Danish blue and port du salut, all the cheese is made in Wisconsin.
“I wanted to keep it small, this is what I wanted to buy. I’ve been asked to franchise and to expand — I don’t want to — I love the little shop there, not enough of these anymore,” Du Bois said.
Bieri’s Cheese & Deli is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. It is closed on Sunday. Call 262-677-3227 for a brochure, go to the website at Bierischeese.com to make an order or visit Bieri’s Cheese & Deli in Jackson.