Big Boy coming back

GERMANTOWN — Big Boy is making a comeback in Wisconsin, with the first Badger State location in 26 years planned to open in Germantown next month and a Big Boy birthday event this week at the former Jerry’s Old Town site.
Scott Carleton and Chaz Hastings, owner of Jerry’s and the Von Rothenburg Bier Stube and Bier Garten on Main Street in Germantown, are currently undertaking renovations of the Jerry’s building. Hastings said the restaurant has been closed for work for about four weeks, and when it reopens next month it will have become Big Boy.
“He (Carleton) and I are taking the existing Jerry’s Old Town, and we’ve just secured the franchise rights for Big Boy in Wisconsin, and will have our first location in Germantown,” Hastings said.
He said there will be a museum area with nostalgia photos and items from Big boy history, a retail area where Big Boy merchandise will be available and then the renovated dining space.
The full opening of Big Boy is planned for July 14. According to information shared on the new restaurant’s website, wibigboy.com, it has been 26 years since Big Boy was last present in Wisconsin. Hastings said he and Carleton are looking at several areas for additional locations they are planning for the future.
They also have the rights for two Big Boy food trucks, which Hastings said they will use at events and fairs throughout Wisconsin upon request.
“We’re super excited to have been chosen to resurrect the brand in Wisconsin that was beloved by so many,” Hastings said.
In the meantime, the new business will be celebrating Big Boy’s 85th anniversary this week.
“We’re have our first event this Thursday,” Hastings said.
The event will begin at 3 p.m. and held in the parking lot of the restaurant at N116-W15841 Main St. There will be 85-cent double deck Big Boy burgers with a beverage purchase, as well as milk shakes, two live bands and a live appearance from Big Boy himself out of Detroit. There will be a muscle car show during the anniversary event, which Hasting said they hope to make a weekly event.
Hastings said the Von Rothenburg Bier Garten next door will be open as well for the event, and the Big Boy menu will be available to customers in the beer garden moving forward; Von Rothenburg and Jerry’s have collaborated in the past.
The event will additionally feature a press conference at 5:30 p.m. The new Big Boy will also feature a collection of Big Boy statues. Hastings received Plan Commission approval Monday night for a 12-foot statue to be placed near the road outside the restaurant, as well as approval for a sign on the building. Hastings said he has many other statues as well, which he has been collecting for about eight years. A Big Boy in German lederhosen has already been placed in the Von Rothenberg Bier Garten.
Hastings noted that while the restaurant will no longer be Jerry’s Old Town, the menu will continue offering Jerry’s ribs and French onion soup.
The Plan Commission approved the sign and statue after a brief discussion. Commissioners did not discuss the business in general.