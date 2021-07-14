GERMANTOWN — The new Big Boy coming to Germantown is not open today as was originally expected, but it will be open next week.
Chaz Hastings, owner of the previous Jerry’s Old Town Restaurant on Main Street in Germantown, and his business partner Scott Carleton are almost finished converting that building to a Big Boy. Hastings said Monday there are just a few finishing touches before the new restaurant opens.
“Everything is ready. All we’re waiting on now is the furniture,” Hastings said.
While the furniture was supposed to be delivered in time for opening today, Hastings said the delay will only be until next Wednesday, July 21. He said he would be picking the furniture up and installing it this week, in time for opening in seven days.
At that time, the restaurant — closed since May for renovations into the new brand — will reopen as the first Big Boy in Wisconsin in 26 years.
In addition to the classic Big Boy menu – burgers, shakes, sandwiches, fries and various other items – the new Germantown location will have a museumtype area with nostalgic items and photographs of Big Boy history, and a collection of Big Boy statues of various sizes and outfits.
“We’re super excited to have been chosen to resurrect the brand in Wisconsin that was beloved by so many,” Hastings said last month.
Hastings also owns the Von Rothenburg Bier Stube next door to the new Big Boy, and plans to continue the collaboration he has historically had between his two restaurants. He has said previously that once Big Boy is open, its menu will also be available in the outdoor beer garden at Von Rothenburg.
One of the Big Boy statues, the one wearing lederhosen, is also at the Bier Stube. Hastings noted that while the restaurant will no longer be Jerry’s Old Town, the menu will continue offering Jerry’s ribs and French onion soup.