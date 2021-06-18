GERMANTOWN — An iconic Big Boy restaurant will soon be coming back to Wisconsin.
On July 14, partners Chaz Hastings and Scott Carleton will open the doors to the chain at the Jerry’s Old Town restaurant in Germantown, destined to be the flagship for the two, who will work closely with Big Boy Restaurants Corporate, located in Detroit.
The space will sell Big Boy merchandise and food and will include a museum of Big Boy collectibles, a collection of art deco Big Boy statues, photos and interactive displays.
Plans are to open multiple locations throughout southeastern Wisconsin in the next three years. Two Big Boy food trucks will make appearances at local festivals and will available for private parties and events.
At a press conference Thursday night, Hastings welcomed the public to an open house that included the celebration of Big Boy’s 85th birthday.
Hungry attendees waited in long lines to purchase burgers and beverages, enjoyed live music performed by The Falcons and the Benedon Jam and cheered on Germantown High School’s Wall of Sound marching band.
In addition to 85-cent burgers, a car show and a live appearance from Big Boy himself kept the attendees entertained.
As they waited in line, they shared stories of their favorite Milwaukee-area locations, which have been absent from the market for 26 years.
The Wisconsin Big Boy partners also own Von Rothenburg Bier Stube & Garten, N116-W15841 Main St. in Germantown.