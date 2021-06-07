Big Boy to make Wisconsin comeback at Germantown location

GERMANTOWN — Wisconsin Big Boy LLC has announced they have acquired the franchise rights for Wisconsin for the nationally known, beloved Big Boy restaurant brand. Partners Chaz Hastings and Scott Carleton plan to open their first Big Boy location at the Jerry’s Old Town restaurant site in Germantown. This site will be the flagship for these two partners working closely with Big Boy Restaurants Corporate, out of Detroit, Michigan.
Their initial Germantown Big Boy restaurant will include a retail space selling Big Boy merchandise and food, a museum of Big Boy collectibles, an art déco collection of Big Boy statues, nostalgic photos and social media interaction displays. The space will include a large collection of the iconic Big Boy statues ranging from 9” to 12’ tall. The location will be open seven days a week for lunch and dinner offering many of the Big Boy classics and most remembered menu items.
There are plans to open multiple locations throughout Southeastern Wisconsin over the next three years. Wisconsin Big Boy will also own and operate two Big Boy food trucks that will make appearances at local festivals and be available for private parties and events.