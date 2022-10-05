FILE - Dredging barges operated by miners illegally mining gold converge on the Madeira River, a tributary of the Amazon river in Autazes, Amazonas state, Brazil, Nov. 25, 2021. One of Brazil’s biggest gold refiners, which has been accused of processing gold mined illegally deep in the Amazon rainforest, has been stripped of an important industry certification that global manufacturers from Apple to Tesla rely on to root out abuses in their supply chains. (AP Photo/Edmar Barros, File)