FILE - In this Jan. 5, 2016 photo, blades for wind turbines sit in a field in the booming New Mexico town of Santa Teresa along the U.S.-Mexico border. The federal government has finished another environmental review of a proposed transmission line that will carry wind-generated electricity from rural New Mexico to big cities in the West and similar reviews are planned for two more projects that would span parts of Utah and Nevada, the U.S. Interior Department announced Thursday, April 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Russell Contreras, File)