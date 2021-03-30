Bike stores see continued demand into summer 2021

WAUKESHA — Local biking stores are approaching the summer similar to how they ended the last – with a lean supply of bicycles and high demand from customers, related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Kim Alexander, owner of Fox River Sports & Spas, Ltd., said he’s expecting another busy year.
“It’s another one of those years … they’re just flying out of here again,” Alexander said. “I know we’re going to be sitting here with a wait probably … at least we lived through it last year so we all know it.”
Alexander said 2020 was the best year in sales in the last 26 years. He’s now waiting with “bated breath” for what’s to come.
“The customers have been the bright spot, to be able to do what we did, they were our bright spot,” he said.
Alexander said he’s lucky to be located so close to the Glacial Drumlin Trail, as he adopted the first mile of the trail and cares for it with his electric bike.
Alexander said he’s also seen growing popularity for riding ebikes, which he said is not actually cheating, as you get exercise riding the electric bikes as well and can travel further.
Scott Hoggatt, owner of VeloCity Cycling in Pewaukee, echoed Alexander, and said the demand is still very high and the supply is still very low.
Hoggatt said he did a pre-season order, like many other bike store owners, and has hundreds of bikes ordered.
“They’re trickling in, so I’m getting bikes, that’s good,” he said. “Our customers have been amazing. People who want bikes are saying ‘You know what, I know what I want’ and (basically) they will preorder the bike and I’ll reserve it for them.”
Hoggatt said it’s the fastest way to get the bikes to customers at this time.
Overall, Hoggatt said sales haven’t slowed down since the rise in sales began due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Hoggatt said in the summer of 2020, he started with a large supply and ended with a lean supply. This summer he’s starting out with a lean supply.
Hoggatt said he’s also seen additional customers travel from further away to come to the shop.
“There’s a ton of negatives, obviously with COVID, but it seems it has kind of woken people up to kind of the need to get back outside, to kind of do something physical, so there’s a lot more people biking and hiking and kayaking and it’s just good for their souls to do that,” he said. “That’s very encouraging and I love being in an industry that does that.”
Hoggatt said VeloCity Cycling customers are excited to ride this spring and it’s going to be a great year. He plans to have the business’s outdoor patio open soon and a beer garden going in early May.