WASHINGTON COUNTY — One recreational activity that coronavirus hasn’t put a damper on is biking, which means that local bicycle shops are scrambling to supply their stores to keep up with the high demand.
Pedal Moraine at 1421 S. Main Street in West Bend has been dipping into their spring inventory to fulfill customers’ requests. Store manager Greg Van Slyke has attributed this problem to the bike manufacturers themselves.
He explained that if you came in right now to order a bike, you might not see one until March or April of 2021.
“We are doing the best we can. Service has been increasing exponentially. The big issue is actually the bike manufacturers themselves. We have tons and tons of bikes on back order, but we can’t get them quick enough to meet the demand, so essentially what’s happening is when a few bikes show up, they’re gone within a few days,” Van Slyke said. “If you walk into the store, it looks quite empty, but that’s because stuff sells quite quickly.”
Their most popular bike this season has been the Trek Marlin, a recreational mountain bike, which Van Slyke has dubbed “the bike of COVID.” According to Trek’s website, the 2020 and 2021 models range from $489.99 to $799.99.
“It’s a good year to be in the bike business,” he said.
Service Specialist Miles Seimac at ZuZu Pedals, 211 N. Franklin St. in Port Washington, said they, fortunately, have been able to keep up with the demand.
“We bought a bunch of bikes at the beginning of the season. We bought more than usual, not anticipating this but knowing we could sell them. So we were ahead of the game in that way,” Seimac said.
ZuZu Pedals has seen people looking for all types of bikes, but most customers come in to find something casual to start with.
“There was a time where everybody was looking for an e-bike; then there was also a time where people were just looking for cruiser comfort bikes. So it really hasn’t been high-end road bikes or mountain bikes. It’s more the entry stuff that has been selling,” Seimac said.
Both Seimac and Van Slyke agreed the trails in the area have been busier than normal as well, especially on the mountain bike trails.
Pedal Moraine is open on Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Wednesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. They also offer an online shopping option at www.pedalmoraine.com, and customers can then pick up their orders at the store.
ZuZu Pedals is operating Wednesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
and Saturday through Sunday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. They also offer online shopping at https://xion.store/ZuZuPedals/home.