FILE - Buffalo Bills fans leave Bills Stadium as a mascot waves a flag after an NFL divisional round football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Jan. 16, 2021, in Orchard Park, N.Y. State and county taxpayers will be asked to commit $850 million in public funds toward construction of the Buffalo Bills' new stadium, which has a state-projected price tag of $1.35 billion, a person familiar with the the plan told The Associated Press on Monday, March 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus, File)