Bimbo receives incentive for installing LED lights

OCONOMOWOC — Bimbo Bakeries—Brownberry in Oconomowoc has been given a $17,000 incentive by Oconomowoc Utilities for upgrading its lighting in the bakery to high-efficiency LED lighting, according to a press release.
According to the release, since Oconomowoc Utilities is a municipal-owned utility and a member of WPPI Energy, the logic of a utility providing one of its customers is sound because the utility is not-for-profit.
“Over time as more new customers come online and community electrical needs increase this means that more power has to be produced,” the release states. “Building new electrical generation is expensive, regardless if it’s based on coal, natural gas, hydroelectric or nuclear energy as the source. When a new power plant is built, recovering the construction cost is necessary and is a cause of rate increases.”
The release states the better alternative is to encourage businesses to conserve energy by investing in more efficient equipment.
“By encouraging customers to save energy the community can delay the need to build new power plants,” the release states. “This approach helps keep the cost of energy as low as possible for as long as possible.”