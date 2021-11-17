MUKWONAGO — Birchrock Castle Senior Living broke ground Friday for a 20-unit facility expansion in the village.
The senior living facility, 210 McDivitt Lane, will be upgraded to have a total of 40 units.
The addition is on the rear of the existing building, closing the U-shaped building and making it O-shaped, according to city documents.
The facility will have upgrades to the existing building, adding a common space. According to a village press release, the new building will also have a dining area, living area, sunroom, lounge, laundry room and a salon. The new units will include studio units, 1-bedroom units with kitchenettes and private patio/deck areas and suites. The lounge area will also have access to a common patio area.
The project is expected to be complete by July 2022.
Village President Fred Winchowky said the village has been working on the project for quite some time.
“We’re looking forward for Birchrock to go forward with it,” he said. “It’s something the community needs, without a doubt.”