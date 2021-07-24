DELAFIELD — Family-run furniture and home decoration store Birchwood Wells — which is based out of Cedarburg — cut the ribbon on their new store in Delafield this week at 719 Genesee St., as owners Becky Floyd and Emily Wellskopf, Floyd’s daughter, look to become a staple of the downtown landscape.
“We were looking for something similar to Cedarburg, vibrant, small community that had restaurants and other stores that were successful,” Floyd said. “A place that had healthy support from the community.
“I went to visit Delafield one day and walking up and down the streets and I saw this location and it was empty. I knew this was our store.”
Birchwood Wells sells new and repurposed home furniture as well as selfcare products, with attention to small vendors — like they used to be — Floyd said.
“We sell pretty much anything you could find in your home you could find in our store,” she said.
Floyd said her decision to offer smallrun items from artisan vendors comes from giving back to people who are in a similar place to where she and Wellskopf used to be.
Floyd said repurposing furniture has always been in her family as her grandmother used to take her to auctions and flea markets, find something to bring home and repurpose.
Floyd said she and her daughter share the passion of repurposing items.
“Emily has a natural ability for design and rearranging things,” Floyd said. “We had always talked about it growing up. We had just had that interest in owning a store one day.”
That one day came in November 2014, Floyd said.
“It took that time for things to fall into place, but we said we wouldn’t ‘do it scared’ because you’re never going to know,” Floyd said. “It’s better to try and maybe not succeed than to have that passion in you and never do anything about it.”
Floyd said Birchwood Wells expanded twice in Cedarburg before she and Wellskopf decided they wanted to enter another community. After finding their location in Delafield, she said residents were supportive almost immediately.
“When we were doing remodeling, people would come up on the porch and say hello and say that they were excited for us to open,” Floyd said. “Then when the grand opening weekend came, we were blown away by the support. The store was full the entire first day. Everything was way better than we could have imagined.”
Birchwood Wells is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Sunday. For more information, visit facebook.com/birchwoodwells.