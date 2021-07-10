DELAFIELD — Cedarburg-based store Birchwood Wells has announced it will be opening a second location in Delafield and is hosting a grand opening this weekend.
Birchwood Wells is a locally-owned business that sells rustic, vintage and modern furniture and decor, as well as eco-friendly wellness/life goods products.
According to the press release, Birchwood Wells puts emphasizes buying as many of their items as possible from Wisconsin-based vendors and small batch makers around the U.S.
Birchwood Wells has had a store in Cedarburg since 2014.
The grand opening is scheduled for today from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
For more information, visit their Facebook page, facebook.com/birchwoodwells.