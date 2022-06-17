FILE - Chickens walk in a fenced pasture at an organic farm near Waukon, Iowa on Oct. 21, 2015. The bird flu outbreak that led to the deaths of millions of chickens and turkeys in the U.S. in 2022 appears to finally be waning, but experts caution the virus hasn't disappeared and another surge in cases is possible this fall. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)