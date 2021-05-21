BIZremedies Cheetah Center for Women Leaders opens in Pewaukee

Executive leadership coach Susan K. Wehrley recently opened BIZremedies Cheetah Center for Women Leaders at 161 W. Wisconsin Ave. across from Pewaukee Lake.
The center will give female clients a place to meet for sessions and gather as a supportive community, which includes a membership to enjoy the center across from Pewaukee Beach with daily co-working space rentals. Offerings at the center will include roundtables, coaching, mindfulness classes and retreats.
A grand opening at the center took place on Thursday evening, but a pair of smaller, more casual open houses are slated to take place from 4:30 p.m. to sunset this coming Monday and Tuesday evenings.
The new center will offer many programs to help women overcome unconscious biases, learn strategies, and set goals in the seven areas of their life: Vocationally, Financially, Emotionally, Mentally, Physically, Relationally and Spiritually.
“Women desire balance in their life. When their personal and professional lives feel out of balance, they feel stress,” Wehrley said. “By helping women build strategy in all seven areas of their life, they will feel more confident that they are in balance and in control of their destiny.”
Wehrley spent 30 years teaching leadership techniques to male executives but pivoted three years ago to focus on developing women leaders, a company press release states. She wanted to help fill the women’s leadership gap in the pipeline and c-suite. She believes the time is right to begin working with women as companies are now seeing evidence that having women in leadership increases overall company success.
She uses the image of the cheetah to remind women to be fearless, focused and fabulous. The idea of the cheetah came to her when she read the McKinsey study, which indicates that women outrank men 17 out of 19 leadership characteristics, but lag in risk-taking and negotiation.
She said she picked Pewaukee for the location of her new venture, because it just seemed like the perfect place.
“I’ve lived on the lake for 14 years, and I fell in love with Pewaukee,” Wehrley said Thursday. “It’s retreat-like. It provides an environment where women can quiet their minds and think about what they want to do next. Plus there are a lot of female-focused shops. It’s the perfect getaway spot.”