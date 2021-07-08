GRAFTON — Blain’s Farm & Fleet submitted its site plan application for the former Shopko property on Friday, moving quickly to begin work on bringing the company to Grafton.
The site plan showed the concept for the 94,500-square-foot existing Shopko building at 1771 Wisconsin Ave., which Blain’s will renovate to create the intended Farm & Fleet.
The floor plan for inside the building showed most of the space will be remodeled for public retail areas, with about a quarter of the floor area along the front of the building and the northeast side designated for warehousing and store function purposes.
“Proposed use is Blain’s Farm & Fleet,” according to the plan of operation submitted by Blain’s to the village of Grafton. “A modern-day general store offering customers high quality products, competitive prices and reliable service. This location will feature an enclosed outdoor sales area and covered drive thru pick up, automotive service center and small engine repair, utility trailer sales, in addition to our retail sales area.”
Outside of the building, it showed refinishing of the parking lot in front of the Shopko to the southeast, and the smaller parking area northeast of the building being repaved and converted to the fenced outdoors sales area. The outdoor sales area would include a drive-thru path for customers.
The plan stated there will be 327 parking spaces in the newly finished lot; the company’s survey showed there are currently 414.
The exterior of the building, as shown in renderings included in the site plan, will be redone in shades of gray, beige and brown. Overhead doors will be installed at one end of the building, near the outdoor sales and service area planned.
According to the plan of operation, the company plans to begin construction at the site this fall, and have the new Farm & Fleet open in fall of 2022. Once open, hours are planned at 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays.
The plan further stated there would be two work shifts each day, with up to 45 people per shift. Blain’s is estimating a maximum number of customer in one day at 6,000, based on Black Friday estimates.
The site plan and application were submitted July 2, by this month’s deadline for consideration, so the matter is likely to be scheduled for the July 27 Plan Commission meeting. The Plan Commission meets the fourth Tuesday of the month at 6 p.m. in the Village Hall, 860 Badger Circle.