GRAFTON — Blain’s Farm & Fleet will open two stores in Grafton and Rhinelander by fall 2022, the company announced Thursday.
The Grafton store will be at the site of the former Shopko building on Wisconsin Avenue, which has been vacant for several years. The company has been eying the Rhinelander site for years, as well, it said in a news release. The stores will bring to 45 the number of outlets using Farm & Fleet’s “modern general store” concept, and will include an automotive service center, full drive-thru area, small-engine repair center, while continuing to offer clothes, shoes, tools, paint and hardware supplies, lawn and garden, home furnishings, sporting goods and more.
The company said the Grafton location will be 94,500 square feet, and the Rhinelander location will be 84,200, bringing about 100 new jobs to each community. The company is planning to conduct hiring fairs in summer and early fall 2022.
“It’s not just about growing. It is about carefully selecting the right communities who truly appreciate our family-owned Modern General Store,” Jane Blain Gilbertson, Blain’s Farm & Fleet president, owner, and CEO said in a press release. “We are very selective about the locations where we choose to grow because we are in it for the long haul. Unlike other retailers who close stores regularly, we have never left a community where we have opened a store.”
Founded in 1955, Blain’s Farm & Fleet has stores in Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin, and Michigan.