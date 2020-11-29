BLiNK Artisan Boutique opens pop-up store in Brookfield Square

BROOKFIELD — BLiNK Artisan Boutique has opened a pop-up store for the holiday season inside Brookfield Square Mall. The boutique — which started in Oconomowoc — now has a permanent store in Mayfair Mall.
Owner Lori Reed said the decision to open the store given the uncertainty surrounding this year was difficult.
“Christmas is a magical time and it fills our hearts and souls with that Christmas spirit unmatched any time of year,” Reed said. “In 2020 more than ever we need to feel that spirit.”
The store will be in the former Justice location.
Reed said with lots of events this year, the pop-up store will help the 14 vendors she works with who couldn’t go to those events.
“Not only does our pop-up help our makers, it also brings what I feel is a valuable asset to shoppers: high quality, hand-crafted, one of a kind Christmas gifts made here locally in Wisconsin,” Reed said.
The store in Brookfield Square will be open through Jan. 1, but Reed said she might open a permanent shop in the mall as well.