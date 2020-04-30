WAUWATOSA — After originally planning to open his Wauwatosa restaurant Jackson’s Blue Ribbon Pub in defiance of Gov. Tony Evers’ stay-at-home order, owner Dan Zierath has changed his mind.
In a public Facebook post, Zierath announced the change. “It’s a terrible feeling and I feel like I am letting so many people down,” he said.
Zierath said he spoke with the Wauwatosa assistant city attorney, who “cannot guarantee me that I would not be putting all my licenses in jeopardy.” He previously said he would comply with police requests if they were to ask him not to open.
Zierath closed his post by asking Evers to allow businesses to open Friday. “We need to get back to work,” he said.