GRAFTON — The Blue Stem subdivision, once delayed for more than a decade, is now leaping ahead with construction as two phases of the subdivision were given the Plan Commission’s all-clear this week.
The village of Grafton Plan Commission met Tuesday, and approved the final plats for the third and fourth phases of the Blue Stem 118-home subdivision. The commission’s act is a recommendation, and is expected to go forward to the Village Board.
Blue Stem is being built on 68 acres along the south side of Falls Road, where it intersects with Cheyenne Avenue. Cheyenne Avenue has been extended south of Falls Road as part of the development, which is being built out on both sides of the new roadway.
“We’re moving through the final stages of Blue Stem,” Grafton Community Development Jessica Wolff said.
The existing Falls Crossing subdivision is to the east of Blue Stem, and River Bend Estates is being developed to the south.
Blue Stem was originally proposed as far back as 2006, but when the recession came the plans fell by the wayside. The plan came forward again with a new preliminary plat in 2018; information submitted to the village then showed the 2018 plat was similar to the last plan submitted years earlier, but a new plan had to be approved because of how long had passed. Construction began on Blue Stem in 2019.
Plat documents show that Blue Stem’s phase three will include 26 lots. The map shows the lots range from about 13,721 square feet to 19,155 square feet. Most are between 14,000 and 15,000 square feet.
“There are no changes from the 2018 preliminary plat (for phase three),” Wolff noted.
The preliminary plat for the fourth and final phase, at the east side of Blue Stem, will include 23 lots. Parcel sizes ranged from 12,996 to 58,652 square feet; some of the lots around the cul-de-sac road planned and at the eastern edge of the development have larger lot sizes due to irregular parcel shapes or the presence of wetlands affecting buildable area.
Wolff said phase four had a minor change from the initial plan, due to the stormwater pond for the subdivision needing to be made larger, but after some reconfiguration would have the same number of lots as initially proposed.
The plats were recommended by the Plan Commission with several conditions, which are mostly minor issues and typical of plat approvals, such as erosion control and public improvement plans needing to be submitted and approved prior to sitework.
There was an additional condition for phase four that a sewer and water plan be approved for two specific lots due to their low elevation before those lots are developed; Wolff noted the rest of the phase could proceed before then.