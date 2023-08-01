BNSF Railway will give hotly contested sick days and work schedule improvements to 7,500 union workers after coming to a contract agreement with the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen.
BNSF, the country’s largest railroad company by miles of track, will give eight days of paid sick leave to union engineers to end a long-standing feud over working conditions and tie up a conflict that nearly halted the country’s rail system in the fall of 2022. The deal also allows train engineers to earn an extra day off quarterly and “work/rest options.”
“The agreement will allow for more predictable scheduling and enable engineers to take paid sick leave without any penalty,” the company and union said in a joint statement. “These enhancements will not only contribute to a more consistent service for BNSF’s customers but also aid in the recruitment and retention of employees.”
Despite having paid time off, railroad workers have been fighting for dedicated time off after they say that cutbacks across the industry have made it difficult to miss work without discipline. The new deal lets employees take days off without penalty.
BNSF Railway, formerly known as Burlington Northern Santa Fe, has now come to paid sick leave agreements with 11 of its 12 unions.
Last fall, a coalition of railroad workers threatened an industry-wide strike over working conditions, pay and other issues after union leaders complained that staffing cutbacks were straining workers, requiring railroads to force more overtime and generally making it difficult for employees to balance work with life and family. A last-minute deal with several of the unions, along with political pressure, averted a strike, but negotiations continued into this year.
BNSF is a part of Berkshire Hathaway, the Omaha, Neb.-based holding company run by CEO Warren Buffett. BNSF has about 32,500 employees.
Details of the deal will go out to workers over the next week and a contract ratification vote should come in September, the company and union said.