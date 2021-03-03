Board approves St. Mary’s redevelopment TIF district

PEWAUKEE — Village trustees on Tuesday made quick work of approving a tax incremental financing (TIF) district aimed at redeveloping the St. Mary’s church property.
Already backed by the village Plan Commission and awaiting final approval from area taxing bodies, TIF District #3 would provide the village with the revenue to turn much of the property, save the cemetery and the church itself, into a single-family home development.
The district is therefore designed to encompass the entire St. Mary’s property at 449 Wisconsin Ave., with the exception of the cemetery.
Infrastructure, site clearing
According to the project plan, the village would be seeking roughly $3.24 million in tax increment from the St. Mary’s TIF district: $1.5 million for the purchase of the property; $690,000 for water main and sanitary sewer improvements; $750,000 for related financing and administrative costs; and $300,000 to raze the former school and rectory buildings and conduct environmental and site preparation work.
Since the village and other taxing bodies don’t currently collect any taxes from the property, any tax increment generated by the land once a taxable development is completed would go directly into the TIF district fund until after the district closes.
The village would borrow money to pay for the project expenses, and then use the increment it receives from the TIF district to pay that debt off.
No money for Cornerstone
The TIF approval comes on the heels of the Village Board’s recent approval of an offer to purchase the property from Cornerstone Development.
The Sussex-based developer has offered to purchase the developable portions of the roughly 14-acre property for $1.1 million with plans to construct 46 single-family homes on the site.
Under the TIF plan approved Tuesday, no increment will go to Cornerstone directly, but the site clearing will make it easier for the company to prep the site for construction.
Church buyers?
As the village works to hammer out a final development agreement with Cornerstone, it is negotiating with potential buyers for St. Mary’s church building itself, Village President Jeff Knutson said.
Agape Church, which submitted a response to the village’s request for proposals, remains interested in the building, Knutson said, as does another party, whose name he said could not divulge.
The village finalized its offer to purchase the St. Mary’s church property in December, but it has until April 1 to close on the property.
Knutson said it’s possible the village will close on the property by March 25.