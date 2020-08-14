VILLAGE OF WAUKESHA — Officials here may not have much of a choice when it comes to approving a 14story-high cellphone tower proposed for Infinity Fields Baseball Park, but they will get a chance to dictate what some elements of infrastructure will look like.
After close to two hours of presentations and discussions, trustees and commissioners voted 7-0 on Thursday night to adjourn a public hearing on the 190-foot tower. The hearing is slated to continue on Sept. 10, where another joint gathering of the Plan Commission and Village Board will hear from Diamond Communications, the company proposing to build the tower, on what the fencing and tower paint options are for the development.
Diamond Communications is proposing that the tower be built within an existing parking lot on the northeast section of Infinity Fields, which sits just west of Milky Way Road and south of Highway 59. On top of the tower would be a five-foot lightning rod.
Why a new tower?
The new tower being proposed to replace an existing ATC/WEPCO (American Tower Company/ Wisconsin Electric Power Company) tower that Verizon will no longer be able to use, explained Diamond Communications attorney Claude Krawczyk. That tower is located roughly a half-mile away from Infinity Fields, near the intersection of East Sunset Drive and Highway 59. WEPCO, which does business as We Energies, recently informed all cellphone providers renting space on the tower that it would not be renewing their leases.
“Twenty-five years ago when wireless communications systems were being build-out in Waukesha County, companies were encouraged to use existing WEPCO structures ... now WEPCO has made a decision that they will not be renewing any of their leases,” Krawczyk said.
He added that his client would have liked to build a new monopole tower at the Sunset Drive and Highway 59 site, but the property owner wasn’t interested in pursuing the project.
Throughout his remarks, Krawczyk tried to give trustees and meeting attendees a sense of why the company chose the site they did, listing nearby sites that he said would not work for the tower.
“This is a location that is not ideal, but it is pretty good from Verizon’s standpoint,” he said.
Although Diamond Communications is building the tower at the behest of Verizon, other wireless communication providers like T-Mobile or Sprint could eventually have antenna arrays on the tower. There is space for five arrays on the tower.
Rules of consideration
Municipalities reviewing cellphone tower requests are bound by strict federal and state rules. These include the restrictions put in place by state Act 67, which limits the ability of local governments to deny conditional use permits.
In a memo to commissioners and trustees, Village Planning Consultant Shaun Mularkey listed 23 things municipalities cannot do when considering a conditional use permit for communications towers. Among other things, they are barred from imposing environmental testing, sampling, or monitoring requirements, or requiring that the structure be placed on property owned by the village.
Speaking to trustees and commissioners on Thursday, Krawczyk noted some of the federal restrictions impacting local governments’ abilities to deny permits for communications towers, among them “perceived health concerns.”
“We often come to these meetings, and residents think that this is going to be something that is detrimental to them and their families. The fact is that everybody who lives in the subdivision off Hunter Road has lived with two antenna rays on that water tank for many years now,” he said.
Krawczyk also noted that there is an existing ATC/WEPCO tower on the east side of the Infinity Fields property that is 156 feet high.
Resident reaction
Although unhappy with the proposal, two homeowners closest to the proposed site stated Thursday that they realized there wasn’t much they could do to convince officials to deny a permit for the tower. Instead they focused on ways trustees could work to make the project less obtrusive.
Trustees and commissioners will consider some of those requests when they revisit the permit application next month.