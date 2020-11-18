GERMANTOWN — The village is moving forward on adjusting a tax incremental finance district, paving the way to add more property to a TIF district to allow for development assistance.
The Village Board met Monday and received a report from Ehlers, its financial consultant, analyzing a proposed development off Holy Hill Road by Waukeshabased commercial developer Capstone Quadrangle. In October, the board had approved a contract for Ehlers to analyze the possible development and options for how it could be assisted through TIF districting or other means.
The Village Board’s action directed Ehlers to begin the process for amending Germantown’s TIF District 7 to add the property under consideration, which is on the south side of Holy Hill Road, across from the Briggs and Stratton facility west of Goldendale Road.
“I’m thinking of putting Capstone and TIF 7 together, based on what’s been shown to us ... That one makes the most sense to me,” Village President Dean Wolter said.
Village Administrator Steven Kreklow clarified during the meeting that this action does not actually expand the TIF, but allows Ehlers to do the groundwork for making that change and evaluate the different ways it could be done.
How a TIF district works
In a TIF district, the properties within the district are removed from the normal tax rolls; all the monies that would normally be paid to taxes for the properties, to all taxing authorities, are instead kept within the district for improvements.
“The power of a TIF is using all the taxing power of all the overlapping taxing jurisdictions,” Phil Cosson of Ehlers said.
In TIF districts, it is common practice to borrow for the TIF to install infrastructure, and then use TIF money collected to pay that debt over the lifetime of the TIF, which is capped at a 20-year maximum. According to Cosson and Kreklow, Germantown often pays down TIFs and closes those districts early. Once a TIF is closed the properties within it are returned to the tax rolls, to be taxed for all jurisdictions including that area.
The Ehlers report looked at the Capstone development being districted alone, or being added to either TIF 7 or TIF 8 in Germantown, both of which are close enough to the proposed property to have it added.
“They are identifying about $61 million in development over seven years,” Cosson said.
“We think that development, at the levels they’re talking about ... that project as a standalone could pay off as quickly as seven to eight years,” Cosson added.
TIF districting is being considered because the developer has stated the project would not be financially feasible without infrastructure support from the village. Preliminary plans are for an industrial development on 52 acres including three industrial buildings, for a total of more than 700,000 square feet of space.
“They’ve come back with a bit of an ask. I’ll start by saying it looks like a pretty reasonable ask,” Phil Cosson of Ehlers said.
The developer is requesting $2.5 million in assistance from the village, to construct the public road for the development, stormwater pond development and some site cleanup. If the property is added to a TIF, that could be achieved through TIF borrowing.
After discussion, the Village Board selected adding the property to TIF 7 as the most viable option. While the project could stand alone, TIF 7 is currently behind schedule for what development was originally planned, and therefore not generating enough revenue to pay off its debt on schedule. Adding a large development would create more increment, and therefor help pay off its earlier investments.
TIF 8 is currently ahead of schedule for development and payoff, and does not require further development to be financially healthy.
Board members requested Ehlers evaluate both the whole development site being added to TIF 7, and the possibility of only part of the site being added, while part of it remained outside the TIF.
A representative of Capstone Quadrangle at Monday’s meeting said he did not see any immediate issue with only part of the property being included in the TIF, as long as the infrastructure assistance was available for the whole property, but it would need to be run by Capstone’s legal counsel.
“Conceptually, I certainly see the appeal to the village, of some portion of what would otherwise be increment be able to help the general fund immediately as development happens,” he said.