OCONOMOWOC — The boating industry is currently in the midst of its busiest time ever, at least according to one dealership in Lake Country.
Erik Tinus, owner of Tinus Marine in Oconomowoc, said boat sales have increased dramatically since the pandemic started and last year was a record year for his business.
“We’re just about sold out of boats,” Tinus said. “We’re on track to sell out of boats by the end of June.”
In previous years, Tinus said, selling out of boats was never an option he had thought about.
“I never thought it would be possible in my lifetime, to be honest,” he said.
The boom in the boating industry — as well as most other outdoor, recreational industries — is a result of the pandemic and more people wanting to be outside.
Bill Sheahan, Gordy’s Lakefront Marine sales manager, said the sentiment he was seeing among his customers is that people were buying boats when vacations and weddings were canceled last year. “What’s left to do but go outside?” Sheahan said. “I’ve had customers put more hours on their boat last summer than they ever put on before.”
According to numbers from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, the number of boats on the water in Wisconsin increased from 2019 to 2020 along with the number of new boat registrations.
In 2019 there were 608,350 total boats in Wisconsin, a number that increased to 624,005 in 2020.
Furthermore, new registrations — which includes registration renewal and new boat registration — also climbed from 2019 to 2020. In 2019 there were 227,610 new registrations and in 2020 that number rose to 291,669.
Lastly, while the pandemic stopped all in-person boater’s safety classes, online courses surged during the pandemic. In 2019, 16,890 students were certified with their boater’s license. With online courses in 2020, that number almost doubled to 29,651.
With more boats on the water, Tinus said Tinus Marine has often worked with the Coast Guard and has held boater’s safety classes in order to help keep boaters safe on the water.
“No matter what, it takes experience,” Tinus said. “I think there’s going to be challenges on the water because people are inexperienced and they don’t know the waterway. Waterways aren’t as clearly marked as a highway per se. That is the biggest challenge most of the time.”
Tinus said knowing the water that boaters are operating in is a big issue when it comes to safety.
“A person might be one of the safest boaters out there, but they might not know that particular waterway,” Tinus said. “(They could be) cruising around and they might hit a rock bar they might not have know about.”
Sheahan said he tells every new boat owner to take the boater’s safety course as it is a “wealth of knowledge.” As part of Gordy’s business practice, the company helps all new boat owners with getting acclimated with their boat and showing them basic rules of the water, Sheahan said.
“As part of our in-water boat delivery, we go in the water with them and teach them the do’s and don’ts of boating and operating the boat,” Sheahan said.
When a person is the captain of their boat, they’re not only responsible for the boat and what’s going on outside of the boat, but they’re also responsible for everybody in the boat and their actions as well.
“We do take that really seriously because candidly if you’re out having fun and if someone does get hurt, it’s a black eye on the boating lifestyle and we don’t want to see that or anyone getting hurt,” Sheahan said.
“We want everybody to have fun and make memories for years to come.”
For helpful resources, Tinus said boaters can download an app that gives depths of waterways to help them navigate new areas.
Both Sheahan and Tinus said the biggest problem they’ve seen is on the manufacturer side with supply not being able to keep up with the demand of people.
“It has been a challenge for those guys and they have a tough road,” Sheahan said. “They’ve done everything they can to build boats for us and for our customers.”
Tinus said for Tinus Marine, supply has been a case-by-case basis for manufacturers and how well they can keep up — noting that one of his pontoons suppliers has been good at delivering boats and the others haven’t sent one in months, with orders being backed up from September.
Tinus said the used and new boat inventories have both been at an all-time low as a result.
“Trade in boats are pretty much coming onto the lot and being sold sometimes within hours and others in less than a week,” he said.
In addition, Tinus said he has begun selling boats for 2022 as the model year change happens in July.
He added that he doesn’t think inventory challenges will be resolved soon.
“I think there is going to be inventory challenges for the next year as things get corrected and we pull out of the pandemic,” Tinus said. “Will demand subside? It may or it may not. These are uncharted waters for everyone.”
Tips for boaters’ safety
The Water Sports Foundation, a nonprofit educational arm of the Water Sports Industry Association, released 12 tips for boating safety on the water.
1) Be educated on your boat and know the essential equipment
2) Wear your life jacket
3) Don’t drink and drive
4) Engage the engine cut off switch
5) File a float plan with friends and family should something happen on the water
6) Watch the weather
7) Talk with passengers prior to departure to ensure safety rules are followed
8) Comply with boat’s capacity
9) Be careful and pay attention
10) Choose destinations wisely — new boaters should think twice before taking their boat out for the first time during a busy weekend.
11) Follow posted speed limits and no wake zones
12) Be cautious of nighttime boating
By the numbers
Total boats in Wisconsin
2019: 608,350
2020: 624,005
New registrations
2019: 227,610
2020: 291,669
Students certified in boater’s safety
2019: 16,809
2020: 29,651