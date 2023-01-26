FILE - A Boeing 737 Max jet prepares to land at Boeing Field following a test flight in Seattle, Sept. 30, 2020. Boeing representatives and relatives of some of the passengers killed in two crashes of Boeing 737 Max jets will meet face-to-face in a Texas courtroom Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, where the aerospace giant will be arraigned on a criminal charge that it thought it had settled two years ago. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File)