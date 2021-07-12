Crosby Smith, care provider at Ludeman Developmental Center, a state home for the developmentally disabled, poses for a portrait near the center premise, Thursday, July 8, 2021 in Park Forest, Ill. Smith and his fiancee were among numerous staff and residents at the Ludeman Developmental Center who contracted the virus last year. He said the hazard money helped pay down credit cards and avoid further debt when buying clothing and shoes. (AP Photo/Shafkat Anowar)