WAUKESHA — The owner of Boombalatti’s Pizza Company, known for their gluten-free, low-carb take-and-bake pies, announced they have moved locations and other exciting business news.
The business owner will also provide new commercial kitchen space available for rent for other business owners and also start another business venture by taking over a catering business.
Owner Laura Turk said the business moved locations from Springdale Road to a warehouse space at 1319 Poplar Drive, Unit #3. Turk said they own the new location and it’s also a lot bigger than their previous location.
Turk said customers can expect more availability in accommodations for orders. The business also now accepts SNAP/EBT payments.
Another change, is the business is wholesaling their crusts to area businesses, such as Cup O’ Joe Coffee House in Twin Lakes.
“We’re obviously doing well in spite of the pandemic,” Turk said.
Turk said she expects to bring back desserts and other new items to the business in the near future. Commercial kitchen space, under the name of Kickstarter Kitchen, LLC, is also available for rent.
“It’s for entrepreneurs to be able to chase their dreams as well,” she said. “We will be renting by the hour; we beat our competitors’ pricing. As they work more hours their rent goes down, not up. I’ve had this dream from day one that if I ever get established, if I ever make it, there’s so many hoops to go through as an entrepreneur, you get kicked around a lot, that I vowed I would always help other entrepreneurs, so that is a huge part of this journey.”
Turk said she has shown the space to two renters already, spreading the news by word of mouth. She said she is working to set up a website; however, if people are interested in learning more they can contact her at 262-227-2660 or reach out through www.carbkillerpizza.com.
Exciting business news from Turk doesn’t end there – Turk said she bought Panetta’s Catering and will be catering for all sorts of businesses and events, such as weddings and shower events with all sorts of foods – such as box lunches, taco bars, fruit trays and more.
“We’re integrating low-carb options into the Panetta’s Catering menu,” she said.
Turk said the catering business will be exciting news for many, as she can relate to not being able to eat certain foods when catering options were provided for her in the past because of a lack of gluten-free options.
For more updates, visit www.facebook.com/boombalattispizzaco.