Bosco’s Social Club getting 3 Garden Igloos this winter

WAUKESHA — Bosco’s Social Club is bringing a new vibe to downtown Waukesha with their Garden Igloos this winter.
Owner Alison Ippolite said she ordered the tent-like structures in October. The bar at 260 W. Main St. is expecting to get the three igloos in about two weeks; however, they won’t be installed until sometime around the first week of December.
“Obviously, we don’t serve food,” Ippolite said. “It’s just to drink and socialize in there. We want to put games in them — you can play Jenga or whatever in them. There will be a heater in all of them, we already have the heaters. There will be lights, there will be benches and stuff like that for people to hang out. It’s just something for people to do in the winter.”
The igloos can fit between six to eight people. Ippolite said because they haven’t set them up yet she isn’t quite sure, but believes six people can comfortably fit in them.
“We got them because it’s somewhere warm, cozy (and) cool to hang out with your friends and it’s something different that’s not down here … I think (people) need something different right now,” she said.
Ippolite said she’s always interested in improving the bar’s atmosphere and bringing in new customers.
“They’ll be very warm because of the type of heater that we’re putting in there,” she said. “I think it would be really cool if it was snowing out to be in one.”
The back patio at Bosco’s is enclosed on the sides by walls. Usually there are games set up in the summer and fall on the lawn, as well as a covered deck. In the winter, the igloos will be set up where the bags normally are.
Ippolite said she hopes it encourages people to go outside in the winter when they normally wouldn’t. She expects to have them up until March or when the weather starts to warm up.
There will be a reservation process; however, the logistics are still being worked through. Whether the igloos will be self-serve or served by a waiter is also undetermined.
Ippolite said she will share photos of what they will look like when they come in.
“It’s something different, something fun, something positive for the winter,” she said.