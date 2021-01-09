Bosco’s Social Club ready for igloo customers

WAUKESHA – Bosco’s Social Club, 260 W. Main Street, announced Friday they are ready for customers to enjoy their garden igloos this winter.
After announcing their plan to have the garden igloos in November, Owner Alison Ippolite said the igloos were expected to be ready mid-December.
In a statement online, Bosco’s said the igloos are first-come-first-serve Sunday through Thursday. Friday and Saturday reservations are required.
If interested, the public can message the business on Facebook or call/text 262-444-9112.