Bourbon bar coming this summer to West Bend

WEST BEND — Locals and visitors to West Bend will soon have a unique bourbon experience with the Oaken Hogg, a new bar, coming mid-July.
David Casper and his wife Nicole have lived in the area for several years and are passionate about bringing quality bourbon to the city in an experience that welcomes all patrons, regardless of bourbon familiarity.
When considering where to open his bar, Casper saw niche market and opportunity in West Bend along with a broad range of people. While they will have an assortment of alcohol, bourbon is the theme so people understand the focal point.
“Personally, I love bourbon and think all bourbons are great,” Casper said, “but I also think its appeal has broadened significantly in the past decade — there’s more out there, people are more open to trying them.”
He said they will have a wide variety of bourbons along with a diverse way of preparing them, from an oldfashioned to bourbon on the rocks.
“You’re taking a journey of the different types of bourbons out there,” Casper said, including sweet and savory varieties. There will be plenty of drink options, but he said the experience is what differentiates the Oaken Hogg, 111 N. Main St.
“You can go to a liquor store and buy bourbon, but for us it’s about the hospitality and the experience, and we hope to add that for anyone coming in here,” he said.
For him, the most rewarding aspect is engaging with those who come in and help them find something they like.
“We want to make bourbon a lot more accessible to people, whether they have a refined palate and know their bourbons, or if they are new to it, we want to educate wherever possible and let them know they shouldn’t have any fear in picking one,” Casper said. “It can be a lot like wine; there’s so many different kinds out there, so many ways of making it, people can feel a little intimidated, so this gives us an opportunity to appeal to that as well.”
When it comes to making the alcohol, there are regulations for what can be considered bourbon, including the mash used and the proof it’s distilled to, but it does not need to be made in Bourbon County. About 95% of bourbon comes from Kentucky, Casper said, but they do come from all over the country. There are some great bourbons from Wisconsin and he plans to highlight them. “We start local, so starting with West Bend, then Washington County, then moving across Wisconsin and try to tap into the things that tap into the bourbon experience,” he said, “and there’s definitely a lot of distilleries in Wisconsin, and we hope to feature every one of those.”
With an experienced palate, building the menu has not presented a challenge for Casper. As he continues to work toward the tentative opening, he’s checking off typical items on the list — a website, staff and a liquor license. This week the construction crew switched from demolition to buildout, he said, and they are in the process of applying for a liquor license on June 1. They are also looking for about five bartenders, as well as bar backs and servers. Together, Casper said they hope to offer a welcoming experience that is enjoyable for everyone.
“My wife and I like being hosts to people, and we can’t wait to have more and more guests coming in — that’s what’s important to us,” Casper said. “People may feel apprehensive about a new place, but know we will welcome you with the most wide, open arms and a great drink or cocktail in front of you, regardless of the level of experience or if you’ve never tried bourbon before or if you’ve had every one there is to have.”