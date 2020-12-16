WEST BEND — After numerous requests by community members, the owner of West Bend Pilot Boutique & Unique Finds announced Pilot Plus, a boutique for plus-sized women. The boutique is anticipated to open Feb. 5 across the street from West Bend Pilot Boutique at 110 S. 5th Ave.
Pilot Plus will primarily carry clothing, ranging in size from extra-large to 3XL, and some accessories. Additional accessories and home goods can be found at West Bend Pilot. Unlike the West Bend Pilot Boutique, which features more than 40 vendors, Pilot Plus will be items exclusively from West Bend Pilot chosen by Owner Beth Rose.
“People are just really excited to have what they’re looking for. We get asked about plus size clothing and we just don’t carry enough of it,” said Rose.
“It stems from what my customers are asking for over at West Bend Pilot,” she said.
Rose has received daily comments, messages and calls from community members asking for these sizing options. When the opportunity for the new boutique rose across the street, she decided to give the community members exactly what they had been asking for.
For many plus-sized and curvy women, online ordering is the norm as many stores do not carry plus sizes, or only offer a small selection. Pilot Plus will offer a brick-and-mortar location where women can see how the clothing items look and fit before purchasing.
“They’ll be able to try on at the store, so they really will know if they like something or not,” said Rose.
Rose is anticipating the store to open on Feb. 5 to align with the first anniversary of West Bend Pilot Boutique.
“We’ll have both stores open with a big event and lots of sales,” she said.
Currently, the future Pilot Plus location is undergoing renovations as Rose prepares the boutique for its opening.
Sneak peeks of construction and clothing pieces can be found at the Pilot Plus Facebook page.