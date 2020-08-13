CEDARBURG — The Cedarburg Common Council reconsidered and approved an outdoor alcohol beverage license for Bozeman’s Bar, 5586 Portland Road, after it worked with an adjacent neighbor who was concerned about the bar’s outdoor patio.
At the July 13 Common Council meeting, when the bar made its first request for the license, Ron Sella expressed concerns about the outdoor patio that is near his home such as noise, smoking and bar attendees being close enough to see into his home through the windows.
The Common Council ultimately denied the bar’s request at that meeting and recommended that owner Erik Knuth go to the Cedarburg Plan Commission to come up with a buffer plan to alleviate the issues their neighbor had with the outdoor patio.
“Since that meeting, the applicant hired a landscape architect, he’s met with the neighbors and has agreed on a landscape berm to serve as a buffer between the outdoor patio and the adjacent neighbor,” said City Planner Jon Censky.
The plan includes a cluster of trees and other plants to block view between the two properties.
In addition to the landscape berm, Knuth said he would close the outdoor patio at 9 p.m.
At the Plan Commission meeting on Aug. 3, Sella said he was in agreement with the plan.
“It looks like it will suit our needs,” he said.
The landscape plan was approved unanimously, which brought Bozeman’s Bar back to the Common Council Monday to try again to get an outdoor alcohol beverage license.
“I’m really, really glad that everybody stood up and took responsibility for making a situation into a really workable solution and I’m really happy about that,” said council member Sherry Bublitz.
Council member Jack Arnett agreed with Bublitz.
“If it’s good enough for the neighbor, it’s good enough for me,” he said.
Council member Rick Verhaalen said he was concerned about people drinking on the outdoor patio, which is very close to the sidewalk. He said if there could be problems with that, they could try to address that now.
“Not saying we need to but I’m just concerned that if we approve it, there’s no going back,” Verhaalen said.
Censky said it’s up to the owner to monitor that and the Knuths have been proactive. He added that if there ends up being a problem, it would come to the common council.
“We’re very proactive and we’re just looking for a chance to compete with the rest of the businesses,” Knuth said, noting that places like the Stilt House, Maxwell’s and Brandywine have outdoor seating areas close to sidewalks.
Mayor Mike O’Keefe agreed with Knuth and said he didn’t think it would be an issue.
The Common Council unanimously approved granting the license, with council member Kristin Burkart not being present.