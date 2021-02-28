MENOMONEE FALLS — During its 100 years of operation, Bradley Corp. has been at the forefront of hand washing technology, from sinks created for use by people in a wheelchair to sinks separated for social distancing.
Bradley has also created innovations that make building environments more hygienic, functional, efficient and safe. Its advanced product offerings range from touchless hand washing technologies, showers, emergency safety fixtures, solid plastic lockers, partitions, and accessible washroom products and accessories.
One of its earliest products was the multi-user hand washing fixture, called the Washfountain, which allowed for multiple users and increased worker productivity.
Bradley was founded in 1921 by Howard A. Mullett after he and several partners bought the rights to the Washfountain from inventor Harry Bradley of the Allen-Bradley Corp.
Today, headed by Chairman/ CEO Bryan Mullett, the fifth Mullett generation to lead the company, Bradley has not wavered from its origin of product innovation, according to an announcement.
“From day one, Bradley has been driven by generations of talented people, innovative designs and a clear vision for the future,” Mullett said in a statement. “I am beyond proud of our employees and their accomplishments. Together, we’ve built a true family bond that grows stronger every year.”
After establishing its manufacturing roots in Milwaukee, Bradley moved its headquarters to Menomonee Falls in 1964, where it still is today. The company established its second Wisconsin-based plant in Germantown in 2010. Another milestone took place in 1942 when Elizabeth Wetherell took the helm at Bradley, making her the first female president of a Wisconsin company.
“Our company will celebrate all year long with several new innovative products launching soon,” Mullett said. “Whether washing hands, washing in the shower or cleaning up after an emergency, Bradley will lead the market with the most advanced washing technology available.”