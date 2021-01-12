CEDARBURG — A lot of Americans are finding themselves staying home and cooking meals these days rather than dining out. Brandywine in Cedarburg offers delicious pasta kit subscriptions for customers to pick up and make at home.
“It’s something you can either cook that night or save for the next day or two,” said owner and chef Andrew Wilson, adding that the kits typically require minimal preparation.
A new pasta kit subscription is announced every month on Brandywine’s Facebook page. Each subscription comes with four pasta meals, each serving two people, at a total cost of $89. Each kit comes with prepared sauce, fresh pasta made at Brandywine, garnishes and simple instructions. Interested customers just have to order a pasta kit subscription online and pick it up at the restaurant during their business hours.
“I do feel pretty proud to say that I don’t think we’ve had too much repetition,” Wilson said.
The first week of the pasta subscription for January was a “Mafalde ai Funghi” with roasted mushrooms, caramelized pearl onions, black truffle butter and Sarvecchio. As of last Thursday, Brandywine is accepting pre-orders for its February pasta kit subscription. Week one is a “Three Cheese Mac,” with rigatoni noodles with caciocavallo, smoked gouda and parmesan sauce, “Buffalo” chicken meatballs and crispy potato skins. Week two is “Beet Mafalda” with braised beef short rib, roasted beets, lemon horseradish creme fraiche and herb gremolata. Week three is “Tagliatelle con Salsa di Cipolle” with handmade egg noodles, caramelized onions, beef broth, La Quercia prosciutto, Pleasant Ridge Reserve and parmesan. Week four is a Whole Wheat Bucatini with basil pesto, slow-roasted cherry tomatoes, whipped ricotta cheese and toasted pine nuts.
While Wilson and his team try to be creative with each pasta kit, he also likes to pepper in some regional Italian classics. For example, one of Wilson’s favorite dishes they provided as a pasta kit last month was a “Bucatini all'Amatriciana”.
Wilson added they try to treat their pasta kits like their menu at the restaurant and also try to utilize seasonal ingredients.
“I buy from a couple handfuls of small farmers so I’m always looking to try to utilize what they have available,” he said.
Brandywine offers individual pasta kits for sale, in limited quantities, at Frannie’s Market, which is located right next door to the restaurant.
Brandywine also provides limited quantities of family- meal options such as take-and-bake lasagna each week at their restaurant, which can be ordered through their website.
Brandywine is open for dine-in or carryout Wednesday and Thursday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. For more information and to order a pasta kit subscription, visit brandywinecedarburg.com. To keep updated with Brandywine and see upcoming pasta kit subscriptions, follow their Facebook page.