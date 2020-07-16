CEDARBURG — After closing down the restaurant for a positive COVID-19 test result from one of their employees, Brandywine posted to social media July 12 their plans looking forward to reopening.
Prior to their shutdown, all staff members were temperature- checked daily, wore masks and practiced social distancing. The restaurant was using disposable menus, did not accept cash and was operating at 40% capacity.
Despite these measures, an employee still experienced an uncommon symptom and tested positive for COVID-19. Brandywine posted to their Facebook page to let customers know they were shutting down, and they have since posted again to inform the community their plans moving forward.
The indoor dining room will remain closed, but in the coming weeks the restaurant will once again begin to offer carry-out through pick-up windows.
“Expect date night offerings, lots of cocktails, family meals, along with some of our favorite dishes and a few items to prepare at home,” the post reads. They will also reopen their outdoor seating area for dine-in experiences.
Brandywine has not released the exact date they will be reopening but said they are “taking a bit more time before opening to thoughtfully finalize our plans. Later next week is our goal.”