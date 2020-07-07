CEDARBURG — Despite several precautions that were put in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19 at Brandywine, W61 N480 Washington Ave., the restaurant has had to shut down due to a positive case, according to a Facebook post.
“Last week a staff member complained of an uncommon symptom and was told not to come into work until they were tested and it showed negative. It came back positive,” reads the post.
It further explained all of the precautions that had been put in place. Prior to every shift worked, daily temperature checks had been performed on all staff members. Staff also wore masks throughout shifts, practiced social distancing, used disposable menus and did not accept cash. There was a limited capacity to about 40% with a minimum of 6 to 10 feet between all tables, with most tables placed outside.
“We implemented additional workflow and cleaning procedures per health department and CDC guidelines to do our part to try to keep everyone as protected as possible from COVID-19. That list goes on…,” according to the post. “We have taken this virus very seriously. We closed before it was mandated, cautiously reopened and even though we did everything ‘right,’ (but) we were unable to keep it at bay. We will remain closed this next week to test all staff, deep clean and reevaluate how to proceed going forward.”