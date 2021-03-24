This aerial shot shows the beginnings of construction on the Trails Edge Apartments project. Last December, the West Bend Common Council gave unanimous approval to the developer’s agreement for Trails Edge Apartments, a three-story, 120-unit project planned for just outside downtown West Bend on South Forest Avenue.
WEST BEND — Spring not only brings with it far more favorable temperatures that Wisconsinites relish after normally harsh winters, but also the inevitable start of construction. A few projects have already broken ground here in the city.