BROOKFIELD – Brookfield Academy broke ground Friday to begin an addition and renovation to house a new fitness center and economics learning center.
The expansion will include a 6,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art fitness space and the existing high school weight room will be transformed into multi-use classrooms and a new economics learning center.
Planning and fundraising began two years ago and $1.3 million has been raised. Total cost of the project will be $2.2 million. Both facilities will open in fall 2020.