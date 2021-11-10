BrewCade planning for mid-December opening

WAUKESHA — Waukesha community members anticipating an atmosphere filled with arcade games, various types of pizza, funky slushy drinks with gummy candy and more can expect BrewCade to open sometime in mid-December.
According to the Brew-Cade Facebook page, found at Facebook.com/brewcadepub, construction has taken a little longer than expected, which caused them to push back their opening date.
“We hope you keep us on your radar and can’t wait to bring our brand of fun to downtown Waukesha!” they said in the announcement.
In August, owner Kerry Poznanski, who lives in Hartland, shared with The Freeman that she had signed the lease for 257 W. Broadway in Waukesha, the former location of the Five Joints @ Five Points.
Poznanski also owns the business Lumber Axe, an axe-throwing bar in the Town of Brookfield, and a axe-throwing bar and escape room in Iowa.
Pozanski said she was inspired to open BrewCade after seeing some in Las Vegas and Iowa.
BrewCade is expected to have a variety of arcade games — both new and retro, including Mario Kart, PacMan, pinball and more.