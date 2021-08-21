WAUKESHA – Nothing says fun like spending time with friends and playing games downtown. Waukesha community members will have new opportunities to partake in these activities once a new arcade bar, dubbed Brew-Cade, opens downtown.
The new business is planning to serve various types of pizza, including Asian-inspired pizzas, funky slushie drinks with gummy candy and new and retro-style arcade games. Although the menu is preliminary, the business also plans to serve a selection of beer and liquor.
Owner Kerry Poznanski, who lives in Hartland, shared with The Freeman that she has signed the lease at 257 W. Broadway, Waukesha — the former location of the Five Joints @ 5 Points.
You could say she is a fan of games. Poznanski also owns the business Lumber Axe, an axe-throwing bar in the Town of Brookfield. She also owns an axe-throwing bar and escape room in Iowa as well.
Poznanski said she was inspired by other arcade bars like one she had been to in Las Vegas and another in Iowa. Since she’s in the food and entertainment industry, she said the business idea sounded like a fun endeavor. With the economy beginning to recover, she said she decided to go ahead and open the business.
Poznanski said she also plans to have a variety of arcade games – both new and retro, including Mario Kart, PacMan, pinball and more.
The business is aiming to be open in about six weeks. They are renovating the inside; however, she said there is no major construction taking place.
“I think the community always benefits when there’s a fun, friendly place
to go and enjoy an activity,” she said. “It gets people out of their houses and together.”
Poznanski said she’s married and has a son who is 21 years old. He is helping with the marketing of the business.
Poznanski said she plans to update their Facebook and website as they get closer to opening day.
To learn more, visit https://www.facebook.com/b rewcadepub.