Brewery demolition continues

WEST BEND — Demolition of the former West Bend Brewery at the corner of Main Street and Highway 33 continues Wednesday. The building is being demolished to make way for The District, a mixed-use development that will contain 177 residential units and commercial space.
One of the buildings features eight walk-up units, providing access to the Riverwalk along the Milwaukee River. Developers broke ground on the project last month.
The entire complex is expected to be completed in 2023.
