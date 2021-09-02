Brewery demolition continues
 Kendra Lamer/Daily News Staff

WEST BEND — Demolition of the former West Bend Brewery at the corner of Main Street and Highway 33 continues Wednesday. The building is being demolished to make way for The District, a mixed-use development that will contain 177 residential units and commercial space.

One of the buildings features eight walk-up units, providing access to the Riverwalk along the Milwaukee River. Developers broke ground on the project last month.

The entire complex is expected to be completed in 2023.