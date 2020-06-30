WAUWATOSA — Briggs & Stratton notified the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development that it will eliminate 228 jobs at its Wauwatosa facility. The notice comes a week after the company said it would move some operations to New York.
According to the notice, Briggs & Stratton is reducing its workforce and ceasing its lawn tractor, riding mower, snow thrower and pressure washer production at its Burleigh Plant in Wauwatosa.
Production will cease effective around Aug. 28 and the operation will wind down by Dec. 31.
About 184 of the affected workers are represented by the United States Steelworkers Local 2-232.