Briggs & Stratton expands lawn mower line with Simplicity

MILWAUKEE — The premier lawn mower line from Briggs & Stratton and Simplicity is growing with the addition of the Courier XT zero-turn mower, which offers a specially designed suspension system.
“Simplicity takes deep pride in providing our customers with a luxurious mowing experience that doesn’t sacrifice cut quality,” said Kody Van Sistine, Simplicity brand manager. “The new Courier XT exemplifies those qualities by delivering commercially inspired features and components, with the premium cut quality that our customers expect and value.”
According to the announcement, “the Courier XT is engineered to deliver a high-quality mowing experience.” It comes with a 52-inch or 61-inch deck and is powered by Briggs & Stratton with a max speed of 8.5 mph.
Some of its features include:
■ Simplicity Comfort System 4-point suspension, reducing the impact on the operator by up to 25%
■ Pivoting front axle to make navigating rough terrain more comfortable
■ Briggs & Stratton Commercial Series Engines for reliable power
■ Hydro-Gear 2800 transmissions with charge pumps
■ Cut & Sew premium seat with armrests for all-day comfort
■ Large front caster and rear drive tires for added stability and traction.