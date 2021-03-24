MILWAUKEE — Citing an increase in demand, Briggs & Stratton is more than doubling production of its standby generators.
According to Tuesday’s announcement, the initiative will reduce lead times by expanding standby generator production to Auburn, Alabama.
“So many Americans now work and learn from home and it’s more important than ever to have backup power in case of an unexpected power outage,” said Tom Rugg, president, standby power — Briggs & Stratton.
Briggs & Stratton currently produces standby generator units in Milwaukee.