WEST BEND — Although the lights went down for two months at West Bend Cinema, 2014 Parkway Drive, on March 17, staff was far from quiet behind the scenes. When the cinema reopens today, movie buffs will be welcomed back with a spruced-up theater.
Throughout the entire shutdown, West Bend Cinema staff have been at the theater to deep-clean, paint and complete other projects the cinema otherwise did not have time for.
“I don’t think I’ve ever seen it in better shape as it is now,” said Business Manager Troy Hanson.
To protect employees and customers, the theater installed additional dividers in the lobby, plexiglass behind registers and are screening staff members to ensure they do not have symptoms. All high-touch surfaces are regularly wiped down.
“We’re doing all the things we can do,” said Hanson.
To maintain social distancing in the theaters, every other row is blocked off. Different groups are asked to keep at least two seats between them and the cinema is only selling 75 percent capacity. Staff also placed markings on the ground as a guide.
Customers will be welcomed back with both new and old favorites.
Companies the cinema selects movies from opened up their entire selections, so now customers can view their favorites, such as “Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory,” “Back to the Future,” “The Land Before Time,” “The Conjuring,” “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone” and “Jurassic Park.”
Hanson said it is an opportunity for parents to bring their own children to movies they saw as kids on the big screen. They selected movies people would want to see in a cinema, but could no longer find or have that experience at home.
In addition to classics, West Bend Cinema is also showing more recently released movies, such as “Dolittle,” “Jumanji: The Next Level” and “Bloodshot.”
To help control the number of people in the cinema at once, West Bend Cinema is offering $5 movies each day. $5 Tuesdays are typically busy days for the cinema, so offering the same price for different days of the week will help spread out the crowd.
The cinema also has their full selection of concession options available. Hanson said as soon as the cinema staff learned they could reopen, they began stocking up for a full concession stand.
“People can’t wait to get out. Everybody is looking for something to do and we got something here that’s affordable, close by and a lot of fun,” said Hanson.
More information can be found at the West Bend Cinema’s Facebook page and website.