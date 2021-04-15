Bringing BBQ to MKE

WAUKESHA — A Waukesha favorite, Pat’s Rib Place, is headed to the Milwaukee Public Market to open the business’s second location and provide some Southern-style barbecue to the Milwaukee community.
Owners Alisha and Tydus Hayes opened their business, located at 151 E. Sunset Drive, Waukesha, in 2009. The owners decided to work for themselves after the Great Recession of 2008 and named the restaurant after Alisha’s mother, who loved to make ribs.
Alisha Hayes said it goes without saying that they’re very excited to join the Public Market family and they look forward to feeding some Milwaukee customers. The Milwaukee Public Market shared in a news release some of the business’s best selections including pulled pork, smoked pastrami, corned beef with homemade cornbread, smoked baked beans and potato salad.
Hayes said the Milwaukee Public Market reached out to the business about expanding and it seemed like a good thing to do.
“We’re looking to open this summer sometime, we’re trying to be sensitive to the current vendor that’s there right now, so we’re not going to (release) an exact date quite yet,” she said.
Hayes said expanding outside of Waukesha was always on their radar.
“This isn’t the first time someone has approached us to come to their area, but this particular area, I’ve been there a few times, it’s a great place to be in, so we just thought that it would be a great thing to do,” she said.
Hayes said she feels Pat’s Rib Place will be a great addition to the market and said the food is already very diverse, but the missing element is “some good ol’ fashioned barbecue.”
Longtime customers of Pat’s Rib Place and Waukesha residents interested in stopping by the restaurant for the first time shouldn’t fret about the business leaving Waukesha — Hayes said she heard some concerns from customers, but they have no intention of leaving their location in the city.
“We are going into our 12th year here and we do intend on staying here within the Waukesha community. If we left, that would be a really bad thing,” she said.
Alisha is also the niece of Oprah Winfrey, and the business saw publicity over the Christmas season when the business’s sauces were featured in the 2020 issue of Oprah’s Favorite Things list.
Featured in 2020 was a two-jar variety pack with Pat’s House Sauce, a smoky and mild red sauce, and Brown Brown Sauce, a sweet and deep-flavored brown sugar and molassesbased sauce. The sauces will also be sold by the jar at the public market.
“In every way — from quality product to hospitable customer service — Pat’s reputation is among the best in the Milwaukee area,” said Paul Schwartz, executive director of the Milwaukee Public Market and Business Improvement District #2. “We are beyond excited to welcome Pat’s to the Market, the city of Milwaukee and Third Ward neighborhood, and look forward to expanding our food culture with their mouthwatering culinary offerings for our patrons.”
Until their opening, the business is providing updates on their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/patsrib.place.