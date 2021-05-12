West Bend Pilot Boutique & Unique Finds offers classic and contemporary fashion and an array of unique, trendy accessories to downtown West Bend.
Launched in February 2020, West Bend Pilot Boutique & Unique Finds at 101 S. Main St. is described by owner Beth Rose as a collaboration of local artists and vendors.
“Thirty-five artists and vendors have all come together in one space to bring an eclectic shopping experience to West Bend,” Rose said. “We have lots of clothing, jewelry and home decor, gifts, and greeting cards. A little bit of everything.”
“The clothing is extremely well priced,” said manager Heather Stern. “It’s not your typical boutique pricing where it’s $50 for a T-shirt. It’s very stylish clothing for both young and older women.”
Originally home to West Bend Pilot Newspaper and later Sager’s Mens Apparel, the name West Bend Pilot was written in stone above the storefront. The name pays homage to its rich history.
“I really like the stone. I like history, I like preserving things so it really made sense to keep what the building was originally used for,” said Rose.
Considering the fact that beauty comes in all shapes and sizes, West Bend Pilot Boutique is expanding a new plus-size clothing section.
“We started a plus size section in the store because we were frequently getting asked about more great clothing sizes. We now have a really great collection of plus size clothing as well as every other size,” said Rose.
Shopping should be fun but most importantly easy. West Bend Pilot Boutique & Unique Finds offers both. There's online shopping at www.shopwbpilot.com or call 262)-353-3026 or you can stop in for a unique shopping experience. Look for specials starting this Saturday and over the weekend.
“I’m so grateful that West Bend has been so willing to come down town to shop at all of the local places,” Rose said. “Downtown just seems to be flourishing and we’re so happy to be a part of it.”