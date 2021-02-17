WAUKESHA — Die-hard Beatles fans and other local music lovers have to face a little disappointing news — the upcoming British-style restaurant and pub “Let it Be,” at 716 Clinton Street in Waukesha, is going to have a delayed opening.
Owner Dave Meister, who also operates BlueSky Jazz, a nonprofit organization that brings together veterans, students and music professionals to develop and share ideas, had originally planned to open the live-music pub this summer. Now, the business will likely open its doors to the public in the summer of 2022.
Meister told The Freeman the bar’s opening was slowed down due to the impacts of COVID-19 on the supply chain. He also has had delays with We Energies for their energy hookups.
“It’ll be worth waiting for, for both musicians and for customers,” he said.
Meister said the interior hasn’t seen many changes since September.
In September, Meister said renovating the building is like crafting a painting — projects are completed little by little. Renovations include new brick walls, a 40-foot British-style bar, hardwood flooring and ceilings, a bench with ‘Let it Be’ written across it, a Les Paul guitar replica, a phone booth, an “Imagine” artwork referencing the piece located in Central Park, and, most exceptional, a recreation of The Cavern Club in Liverpool stage — known for being the center of the rock n’ roll scene in the 1960s, hosting The Beatles.
This isn’t Meister’s first time recreating the stage — he also recreated it for his nonprofit in Hartland.
Meister also plans to serve craft beers from Wisconsin breweries, classic beers and favorite snacks.
Until 2022, the public will have to sit back and ultimately let it be as Meister works to perfect his dream with his dog, Zoey.